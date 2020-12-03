Tunisia to reopen roads and production facilities

The Tunisian government decided on Wednesday to reopen roads and production sites that had been closed following protests that took place two weeks ago.

This came during a meeting held at the government headquarters with the participation of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Defence Minister Brahim Bartagi, Minister of Justice Mohamed Boussetta and Interior Minister Tawfiq Sharaf Al-Din to discuss the security situation in the country, according to a statement issued by Mechichi.

Mechichi highlighted the need: "To take immediate steps to enforce the law and act in coordination with the public prosecutor's office to reopen blocked roads and reactivate production facilities."

He added that the protests: "Have led to difficulties providing basic materials to all Tunisians and affected their vital interests and security, as well as the security of the country."

Tunisia: Public sector engineers demand salary increase

Recently, the protest movement in Tunisia has expanded to reach many sectors, as demonstrators across the country demanded the implementation of development measures in their governorates and the improvement of economic conditions.

Two weeks ago, the government reached an agreement with the protesters putting an end to the El-Kamour crisis and stipulating the reopening of the oil installations in the Tataouine governorate. This was in addition to the resumption of production in these facilities, in exchange for creating employment opportunities for hundreds of young locals.

However, the breakthrough in the El-Kamour file has been followed by escalating social tensions in several regions, resulting in massive protests led by youth and civil society activists who called for an improvement in employment, economic and social conditions in the country.