Bolivia to reopen Iran embassy

Bolivia intends to reopen its embassy in Iran according to a statement issued yesterday by its Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta who stressed that the South American country must have relations with all countries amid plans to rebuild ties which were frozen by the de facto government of Jeanine Anez.

"We must advance the unity of the region and that is why we must talk with all nations," he said, according to Prensa Latina, expressing regret over the decisions made by the right-wing administration headed by Anez.

Mayta added that Bolivia will rebuild relations with Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina and Nicaragua. He also described Russia as a nation with which there is "an excellent level of dialogue, understanding and cooperation".

In October the Movement for Socialism (MaS) party headed by Luis Arce won in a landslide election following the interim government taking power after former President and MaS figurehead, Evo Morales, was forced to step down and flee the country, in what his supporters have called a coup.

Iran welcomed the election results and conveyed its support for the incoming socialist government and Bolivia's "return to democracy". Last month, President-elect Arce said his government will reactivate bilateral relations with Tehran during a meeting with Iranian envoy to La Paz, Morteza Tafreshi.

