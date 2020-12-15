Russia: Arab normalisation with Israel should not be at the expense of Palestinians

Russian Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov renewed his country's position that the normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab regimes should not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause, news agencies reported yesterday.

During a joint press conference held with his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayid Al-Nahyan, Lavrov said: "Russia continuously reiterates its official stance that the Palestinian cause must not be marginalised or forgotten."

"The Palestinian cause must be resolved based on the UN resolutions which guarantee the creation of a Palestinian state that lives in peace and security."

Lavrov stressed that all efforts should come together in order to resume direct talks between the Palestinians and Israelis, adding that the final goal is to reach full normalisation and the establishment of a Palestinian state with normalisation between Israel and all the states in the region.

