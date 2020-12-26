Tunisia extends state of emergency for 6 months

The Tunisian authorities announced on Friday the extension of the state of emergency throughout the country for an additional six months.

According to a statement by the Tunisian presidency, the state of emergency will be extended from 26 December to 23 June, 2021.

Tunisian President Kais Saied had previously extended the state of emergency on 25 November for a period of one month, after previously imposing it for six months.

In 2015, the Tunisian authorities declared a state of emergency for the first time following a terrorist attack, which has since been extended several times for different periods.

In May 2011, Tunisia witnessed terrorist acts that escalated in 2013, leading to the deaths of dozens of security officers, military personnel and tourists.

The state of emergency gives the Ministry of Interior exceptional powers including banning public gatherings, imposing curfews, inspecting shops day and night, monitoring press releases and publications, radio broadcasts, cinematic and theatrical performances.

The authorities can use these jurisdictions without obtaining prior permission from the judiciary, which has been the subject of increasing international and national criticism.

Tunisia: At 10th anniversary of Sidi Bouzid uprising, protests erupted and no celebrations