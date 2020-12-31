GCC, Iraq, Lebanon condemn Yemen airport bombings

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iraq and Lebanon on Thursday condemned the Wednesday's bombings in Yemen's Aden airport, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, GCC Secretary GeneralÂ NayefÂ Al-HajrafÂ expressed his strong condemnation of the "terrorist attack which was aimed at the security and stability of Yemen".

Hajraf asked the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and bring the forces behind the attack to account.

Iraq also expressed its "strong condemnation" of the attack.

"We offer our condolences to Yemen and affirm the position of Iraq in rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and Iraq's position with the international community in confronting terrorism, and supporting all efforts aimed at eliminating extremism and violence," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement.

"Lebanon supports efforts aimed at bringing stability and security to Yemen, ending painful days," Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At least 26 people were killed, while more than 100 others injured in three explosions that rocked the airport in Yemen's southern port city ofÂ AdenÂ on Wednesday soon after the newly formed government members arrived in the temporary capital.

Yemen's Interior Ministry and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed Southern Transition Council (STC) blamed Iran-backed Houthis for the attack.

However, Houthis have denied involvement in the attack.â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€¨â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹