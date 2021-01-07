National Iraqi Alliance calls for release of Saddam-era army commanders

The National Iraqi Alliance has called on Wednesday for the release of former army commanders of the late President Saddam Hussein era, RT reported.

"On the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi army, we feel sad that the commanders of the army, who had been known for their punctuality, transparency, professionalism and love for Iraq, are still inside prison and some of them are asylum seekers, and deprived of their simple rights," a statement of the alliance announced.

The statement urged: "We call for giving the commanders of the Iraqi army their rights, releasing those in prison and return those who had been expelled."

According to the statement, such steps could reinforce the prestige of the Iraqi military institution and preserve its integrity.

READ: Saddam Hussein's aide Izzat Al-Douri dies in Iraq