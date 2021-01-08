Israel strikes Assad regime sites in southern Syria again

Israeli occupation warplanes have struck sites where the militias of the Bashar Al-Assad regime and Iran are stationed, south of the capital of Damascus and near the governorate of As-Suwayda, south of Syria.

Local sources reported that an airstrike launched by Israel using missiles last night targeted the Radar Brigade in As-Suwayda, causing damage to equipment, however, no casualties were reported.

The Israeli raids also targeted Iranian militia sites in Al-Kiswah and Al-Dimas regions south of Damascus, although the extent of the losses was unclear.

The official press agency of the regime, SANA, announced that the defences of Al-Assad's militia had responded to the Israeli attacks and launched missiles targeting the enemy's sites.

SANA reported: "At 11:10 pm on Wednesday evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack launching bursts of missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan against targets in the southern region."

At the end of last month, the Foreign Ministry of Al-Assad sent a letter to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General and to the President of the UN Security Council complaining about Israeli raids on the sites of the Syrian regime and Iranian militia in Syria.

The complaint came a few hours after Israeli fighter planes bombed an air defence unit of the regime in the area of Nabi Habeel in the Damascus countryside. Israel then closed the occupied Golan Heights airspace in order to prepare for military exercises in the region.