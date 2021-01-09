Turkey extends condolences over Indonesia plane crash

Turkey extended condolences to Indonesia over Saturday's passenger plane crash near the capital Jakarta, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We have learned with great sadness that a passenger airplane flying from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak in Indonesia crashed shortly after take-off today, resulting in the loss of life of more than 60 people," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We share the grief of friendly and brotherly people of Indonesia. We wish the mercy of Allah upon those who lost their lives in the tragic accident and extend our heartfelt condolences to their bereaved loved ones," the statement added.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu personally condoled with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in a phone call.

READ: Indonesia will never normalise relations with Israel

He also posted a message on Twitter: "Dear sister Retno, my heartfelt condolences for the airplane crash near Jakarta. May Allah's mercy be upon those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Sharing brotherly Indonesian people's grief."

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 had 50 passengers on board, including 10 children, plus 12 crew members, according to Indonesia's transport minister.

Debris believed to be from the missing plane has been found in waters around Jakarta's Thousand Islands regency, authorities said.