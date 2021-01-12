Iraq rights commission condemns use of violence against Dhi Qar protesters

Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) yesterday condemned the Iraqi security forces' use of violence against protesters in Dhi Qar Governorate, south of the country, Anadolu news agency reported.

Commission member, Ali Al-Bayati, told Anadolu that using violence against the protesters in Dhi Qar governorate is "totally unacceptable" and called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to immediately intervene and contain the security situation in the province.

Mass protests have been taking place in the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar governorate, since Friday following the arrest of activist Ihsan Al-Hilali who had called for the anti-government demonstrations to demand fair elections.

IHCHR said in a statement that it has documented assassinations, kidnappings and clashes in which the security forces used tear gas, live and rubber coated bullets against protesters who only used stones.

