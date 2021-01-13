Assad regime claims Israel struck areas in Deir-Ez-Zor

The Assad regime claimed that Israel carried out airstrikes on a number of sites in Syria's eastern Deir-Ez-Zor province, state media reported early Wednesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli strikes hit some areas of Albu-Kamal and Deir-Ez-Zor at around 1.10 am local time (2310GMT Tuesday), the country's official Sana news agency reported.

The report added that officials are assessing the damage from the airstrikes.

Israeli officials have not made any statement on the reports.

Deir Ez-Zor is a major link between Iran and Lebanon.

Pipelines and trade routes from Iraq and Jordan also go through the province.

With the help of Russia and Iranian-backed militias, the central and western parts of Deir Ez-Zor fell to the Assad regime after Daesh terrorists retreated in November 2017.

Most of the Iranian-backed foreign militias fighting for Assad regime forces are located in Deir Ez-Zor.

These groups, operating among the Sunni-majority population, are commanded by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

They give sectarian religious education in the predominantly Sunni region, where they also oversee the opening of Shia prayer centers.

Deir Ez-Zor, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, is currently under the control of the terrorist group YPG/PKK.