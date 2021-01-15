Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA to pay full salaries to more than 900 prisoners

January 15, 2021 at 12:32 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian girl wearing a protective mask holds a picture of a Palestinian prisoner during a protest to show their support to prisoners held in Israeli jails, outside the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the West Bank city of Nablus on August 26, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has signed an order to pay the full salaries to more than 900 prisoners and former prisoners, Head of the Prisoners and Ex-prisoners Affairs Authority Qadri Abu Bakr announced yesterday.

On the PA's recent proposal to establish a private bank for the families of prisoners and martyrs, Abu Bakr confirmed that the move was: "Unlikely to happen due to Israeli threats and restrictions with obtaining the bank licence. The PA is tirelessly looking for alternative options."

"As a result of the current economic and political situation, the Palestinian government was able to pay only 50 per cent of the prisoners' wages," the official noted.

