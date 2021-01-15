Qatar removed from UK's safe travel corridor

Qatar has been removed from Britain's safe travel corridor list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explained to the BBC on Thursday. The Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba have also been taken off the list.

"Anyone arriving from these countries after 04:00 GMT on Saturday will have to quarantine for ten days," explained Shapps.

A new travel ban also applies to people who have travelled from, or through, the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela in the past 10 days, the BBC reported.

New variants of Covid-19 have been identified in Britain and South Africa. Many countries have imposed restrictions on arrivals from both.

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar today reported 196 new cases of Covid-19, with 174 people recovering from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus in Qatar is now 143,435.

