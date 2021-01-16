Tunisia's Ghannouchi: 'Palestinian cause is sacred, our rejection of normalisation is indisputable'

Speaker of Tunisian Parliament Rached Ghannouchi has announced that the Palestinian cause is sacred in Tunisia and a state of consensus prevails in the country regarding the indisputable rejection of normalisation with the Israeli occupation.

The statements made by the leader of the Ennahda movement came in an interview with Al Araby TV channel broadcast on Thursday evening.

On the Moroccan Justice and Development Party's support for the normalisation of relations with the Zionist entity, Ghannouchi asserted that the decision of the Islamic party that leads the government coalition in Morocco is "unfortunate", according to Al Araby.

On 22 December, 2020, Morocco and the occupation signed four agreements in the capital, Rabat, on the sidelines of the signing of the normalisation agreement between the two sides, under US auspices.

According to a statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the four agreements covered cooperation in economic, commercial and tourism fields.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani was subjected to continuous criticism, after attending the signing ceremony as a signatory to the normalisation agreement with Israel.

Othmani had previously justified Rabat's decision to resume relations with Tel Aviv, explaining that Morocco's position on the Palestinian issue would not change or be affected by the decision to normalise relations with Israel.

On 10 December, outgoing US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to resume overt relations between Morocco and the Israeli occupation, accompanied by Washington's recognition of Rabat's alleged sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Morocco is the only Maghreb country that currently maintains relations with the Zionist entity after Mauritania cut ties with Tel Aviv in 2010.

The Moroccan kingdom also became the fourth Arab country to agree to normalisation with the Israel in 2020, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Other Arab countries like Egypt and Jordan are bound by two peace agreements with Israel since 1979 and 1994, respectively.

The Palestinians condemned the agreements mediated by the US last year and considered this move a betrayal of an old condition set by the Palestinian people, which is to make Israel comply with the establishment of a Palestinian state on the occupied Palestinian territories after the June 1967 war.

