Iran parliament speaker slams US conditions, says sanctions must be lifted

Iran has begun rotating centrifuges in response to the statements issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington would not rejoin the nuclear deal until Tehran showed full compliance with it, the Islamic Republic's parliament speaker said yesterday.

Speaking during a government session, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on the United States to demonstrate its commitment to the 2015 deal by lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran.

Qalibaf described US President Joe Biden's position on Iran as "disappointing", adding that Tehran would not be entering a new game to receive half-promises.

Centrifuges are now rotating with 20 per cent uranium enrichment, he added.

