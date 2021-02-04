Portuguese / Spanish / English

Fatah: elections will be held in Jerusalem against the Zionist entity's will

February 4, 2021
Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, attends by video conference a meeting with deputy Hamas chief Saleh Arouri (unseen) discussing Israel's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on 2 July 2020. [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Secretary of Fatah's Central Committee said on Tuesday that the Palestinian elections will be held in Jerusalem, probably against the Zionist entity's will. Jibril Rajoub told Palestine TV that the occupation government rejects any sovereign acts by the Palestinians in the city but has not yet revealed its position about 340,000 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem taking part in the elections.

During the interview, Rajoub denied that a Joint List had been proposed along with the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, or other alliances with anyone else. He added that Fatah will head to Cairo for a meeting with the Palestinian factions on Monday to agree on the mechanisms for the polls. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas assigned Rajoub to lead the Fatah delegation for the Cairo talks.

"I trust that Hamas will participate in the elections," he added, "and that no one will be able to stop them from doing so."

Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau will lead its delegation in Cairo. All Palestinian factions are scheduled to participate in the "comprehensive national dialogue" to discuss "national reconciliation and holding the Palestinian elections."

According to a presidential decree, the elections will be held in three stages starting in May with the Palestinian Legislative Council. The presidential election will be held on 31 July, and the Palestinian National Council election will follow a month later.

