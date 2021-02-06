Iraq: Man arrested for selling 2 women in Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have arrested a man in Baghdad who was trying to sell two women for $60,000, Iraqi media reported on Friday.

"One of our secret sources reported a person trading ladies in Al-Karkh neighbourhood," according to Aramme.com.

"After checking the information, it became clear that this person was planning to sell two ladies for $60,000," the website disclosed. "Immediately, we found a task force and arrested the suspect who is due to be prosecuted over human trafficking."

Previously, Iraqi authorities arrested a man and his wife trying to sell their five-year-old son for $7,000, in a neighbourhood in Baghdad.

Recently, video footage also exposed an Iraqi woman throwing her two babies in the river in Baghdad.

