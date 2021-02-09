Hamas: We are dedicated to success of coming elections

Hamas is dedicated to pushing for the success of the coming Palestinian elections, the movement's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has said.

"The Cairo talks are a culmination of effective endeavours that we, along with our brothers in Fatah and all Palestinian factions, have been working on for months, which included the Palestinian secretaries-general's meeting and the Istanbul understandings," he said.

"The current stage is exceptionally crucial, given the location, timing, and the meeting's agenda, including the agreement on holding free and fair elections in which all our Palestinian people at home and abroad can be involved."

"Hamas is open to a comprehensive dialogue that leads to restructuring the Palestinian national house, ending division, paving the way to a political system based on partnership, political pluralism, and respect for the Palestinian will," he continued.

He stressed that his movement "is waiting for opening the door for rearranging the PLO through the National Council elections, as well as bringing the Palestinian national project into focus and agreeing on a political programme in the face of liquidation attempts which are targeting the Palestinian cause."

The top Hamas leader said that the Hamas delegation in Cairo "is equipped with a clear decision and willpower to reach a balanced national agreement through which we can begin a new stage and make a unique change in the Palestinian freedom struggle."

He concluded: "We confirm that we are all ready to take all the necessary measures and preserve freedoms in the Gaza Strip to ensure the success of the coming elections. We hope to see the same thing from the side of our brothers in the Palestinian Authority, as well as securing the election process in occupied Jerusalem."

