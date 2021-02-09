Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran's spy chief says Tehran could seek nuclear arms if 'cornered' by West

February 9, 2021 at 7:36 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
Iranian intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi, a candidate for the upcoming Assembly of Experts election waves during a campaign meeting in Tehran on February 23, 2016. Iranians go to the polls on February 26, 2016 to elect a new 290-seat parliament and the powerful Assembly of Experts which supervises the work of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. / AFP / BEHROUZ MEHRI (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran's intelligence minister said persistent Western pressure could push Tehran to fight back like a "cornered cat" and seek nuclear weapons, which the Islamic Republic has for years insisted it has no intention of ever developing, Reuters reports.

The remarks made in a television interview are a rare suggestion that Iran might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which Western nations have accused Iran of pursuing.

Iranian officials have repeatedly dismissed this charge, citing a fatwa or religious decree issued in the early 2000s by the Islamic Republic's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that bans the development or use of nuclear arms.

The United States and the other Western powers which originally signed up to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran appear to be at an impasse over which side should return to the accord first, making it unlikely US sanctions that have crippled its economy can be quickly removed.

"The Supreme Leader has explicitly said in his fatwa that nuclear weapons are against sharia law and the Islamic Republic sees them as religiously forbidden and does not pursue them," the minister, Mahmoud Alavi, told state TV.

"But a cornered cat may behave differently from when the cat is free. And if they (Western states) push Iran in that direction, then it's no longer Iran's fault," Alavi said in the interview broadcast late on Monday.

Details from the interview were published by Iranian news websites on Tuesday.

