Hamas chief congratulates Abbas on success of Cairo talks

February 10, 2021 at 11:37 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Middle East, News, Palestine
Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh makes a speech as holds a press conference in Moscow, Russia on 4 March 2020. [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]
The head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday congratulated Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas on the success of the Cairo talks.

In a phone call, Haniyeh agreed to work together with Abbas on the implementation of the agreement reached in the Egyptian capital and hold parliamentary, presidential, and National Council elections on time.

He reaffirmed his unwavering determination to end the intra-Palestinian division, achieve reconciliation and build up the Palestinian political system on the basis of pluralism and partnership among all Palestinians at home and abroad.

The officials also agreed to reinforce the joint Palestinian action in the face of the Israeli occupation and its policies.

"We are determined to go ahead and address all details with high spirits," he added.

Last night, Palestinian factions agreed on the mechanism of holding general elections, as well as on the formation of an elections court which will have exclusive jurisdiction over the ballots.

In addition, they agreed to guarantee freedom of speech and the ability to carry out electoral campaigns across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Talks will continue next month to discuss how to elect and form a new Palestinian National Council.

