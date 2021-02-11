WHO: Kuwait helps treat 35,000 cancer patients in Yemen

Kuwait has contributed to the medical treatment of 35,000 cancer patients in Yemen, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the generous support from the state of Kuwait who provided cancer drugs for seven oncology centres across Yemen. Supporting the treatment of up to 35,000 cancer patients in need, of whom 10 per cent are children," the WHO announced on Twitter, adding that 16,200 of the patients are women and 4,300 are children.

Kuwait has been running humanitarian projects in Yemen through the state-run "Kuwait is by your side" campaign since the outbreak of the seven-year-long war between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The initiative is reported to have contributed to alleviating what the United Nations described as the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world".

