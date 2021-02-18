Europe countries, US warn against targeting US installations in Iraq

Foreign ministers of the US, France, Germany, Great Britain and Italy have released a joint statement condemning the missile attack that hit Erbil, northern Iraq, last Monday.

The joint statement confirmed that the signatory governments are ready to support investigations in Iraq to hold those responsible for the attack accountable.

The foreign ministers who signed the declaration offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the Erbil attack and the Iraqi people.

The statement concluded: "We share the common position that the attacks on US personnel and facilities and the international coalition will not be tolerated."

Blinken calls Al-Kadhimi

The US State Department disclosed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi following the Erbil attack, which resulted in the death of a civilian contractor and the injury of a US soldier.

The US official urged Al-Kadhimi to "work with the government of Kurdistan to confront extremists" and discussed with him ongoing efforts to "identify and bring perpetrators to justice."

Blinken announced in a statement: "We are outraged by the missile attack that took place in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq." He added: "I have contacted the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government Masrour Barzani, to discuss the matter and promised him our full support to open an enquiry and hold the attackers accountable."

Last Monday, several rockets fell in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport leading to the death of a civilian contractor and the injuries of five persons, including a US soldier, according to a statement issued by the US-led international coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

An unknown group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iraqi officials believe has links with Iran.