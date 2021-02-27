Tunisia: 3 illegal immigration attempts thwarted for second time in a week

The Tunisian Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday that the National Guard's naval units had managed to thwart three illegal immigration attempts made by 27 people, who were heading for Italy.

This came in a statement issued by the ministry, of which Anadolu Agency obtained a copy. The statement disclosed: "The naval units of the National Guard in the governorates of Nabeul and Bizerte managed on Thursday evening to thwart three surreptitious crossings of the maritime borders towards Italy from the Tunisian coasts, arrested 27 persons, and seized a sum of money in foreign currency."

The statement added: "The Public Prosecution has ordered taking the necessary legal measures in this regard."

On Monday, the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior announced that the National Guard's naval units were able to rescue 103 illegal immigrants whose boat broke down while they were sailing towards Italy.

Since the revolution of 17 December, 2010, Tunisia has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of irregular migrants, despite the tightening of security measures on the coasts.

According to official figures, 22,000 young people illegally immigrated in 2011, heading towards the Italian coasts.

Last August, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) confirmed that there had been a 19.63 per cent increase in unemployment since the previous year.

Irregular migration to Europe continues, especially towards Italy, where migrants hope to find jobs and better life prospects to escape the repercussions of the economic and political crises facing most countries in the region.