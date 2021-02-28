Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

February 28, 2021 at 12:16 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Saudi-backed government troops repel a Huthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, on February 14, 2021. - The UNs humanitarian chief said he was "very alarmed" by a Huthi rebel assault on the Yemeni governments last northern stronghold of Marib, saying it could endanger millions of civilians. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Saudi-backed government troops repel a Houthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres east of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, on February 14, 2021 [-/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 28, 2021 at 12:16 pm

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the kingdom's south, reported Reuters.

Six drones aimed at targeting "civilians and civilian objects" were launched towards Jazan and Khamis Mushait, the coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state media.

The Iranian-aligned Houthis subsequently said they had deployed a ballistic missile and nine drones at "sensitive targets" in Riyadh and six drones at military sites in Abha and Khamis Mushait.

Debris from the intercepted missile caused material damage to one house in Riyadh but there were no injuries or deaths, the kingdom's general directorate of civil defence said in a statement carried on state news agency SPA.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015, aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises with nearly 80 per cent or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death. As a response to the Saudi-led coalition, the Houthi movement, which controls northern Yemen, has recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, a militia official told AP that three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq, and crashed into Riyadh's royal complex on 23 January.

Read: Drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments