DFLP condemns Abbas decision to postpone union elections

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) condemned on Sunday the decision by Mahmoud Abbas to postpone the election of Palestinian syndicates, unions and popular organisations for six months, Shehab news agency has reported.

According to the DFLP, the Palestinian Authority president's decision raises certain "question marks" because there are no elections on the agenda for such bodies.

The statement by the DFLP called on Abbas to stop making and publicising decisions like this because it could reshape the Palestinian political system and give it a presidential nature.

"This is a flagrant violation of the Basic Law of the PA and Palestine Liberation Organisation, as well as a violation of the Independence Document dated 15 November 1988," said the faction, which is a member of the PLO. It added that Abbas should concentrate on the legislative and presidential elections which will help to reform Palestinian politics and build a parliamentary system based on national partnership.

