Israel extends bans on PA governor entering Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities today issued the Palestinian Governor of occupied Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith an order banning any communication with President Mahmoud Abbas for seven days, while renewing the ban on him entering the occupied city for six months, reported Wafa news agency.

The order also prohibits any contact between him and 51 high-ranking Palestinian security and political figures including members of the Fatah Central Committee.

The decision also "prevents Ghaith from moving area and being present in the city of Jerusalem, except for his place of residence in Silwan, in the city centre."

Ghaith was taken to the Russian Compound police station in West Jerusalem before being brought to court today for his remand.

Commenting on the ruling, Ghaith said: "This decision will not prevent us from practicing our duty of continuing to do everything possible to achieve freedom, independence and establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Such moves come as no surprise as Ghaith has been systematically targeted by the Israeli occupation, and was arrested at least 18 times and his residence raided several times during his tenure which began three years ago.

Last year, Ghaith was barred from entering the occupied West Bank for six consecutive months by the Israeli occupation, under the pretext that he participated in "illegal and violent activities".

Israel claims that his activities in the city undermine its authority, however, in none of the cases did the occupation present evidence to justify Ghaith's continued detention.