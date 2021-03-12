UN: We've offered Houthis a plan for a Yemen ceasefire

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, Reuters reported the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking saying today.

Warning that Yemen "will spiral into greater conflict and instability" without ceasefire progress, Lenderking added that the United States restored humanitarian assistance funding to North Yemen.

The US administration of former President Donald Trump had imposed sanctions on the Houthis after the group was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

However, just days after he took office, President Joe Biden announced his administration would exempt certain transactions involving the Houthis from sanctions in an effort to allow humanitarian relief into the areas under the group's control.

