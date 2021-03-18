Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon's Hariri says priority to form government, re-engage IMF

March 18, 2021
Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri makes a speech during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon on 9 December 2020 [Lebanese Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri said today after meeting with President Michel Aoun that the priority was to form a government to halt the country's financial collapse and re-start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The main priority of any government is to prevent the collapse that we are facing today … that we proceed to start halting the collapse with the IMF and regain the trust of the international community," he said at a news conference.

Today's meeting took place after Aoun told Hariri last night to form a new government immediately or make way for someone else. Hariri had hit back by telling Aoun that if he could not approve his cabinet line-up, then the president should call early elections.

