Turkey, Azerbaijan to start passport free travel in April

Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel passport-free between the two countries from Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported Turkey's Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

According to the report, citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan travelling directly between the two countries will be able to do so without needing their passports, using their ID cards instead.

"The Protocol signed on December 10, 2020, between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which allows both countries' citizens to travel using their national identity cards, will enter into force on April 1, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the new practice starting on Thursday would "strengthen our already existing strong ties with Azerbaijan as expressed in the motto 'one nation, two states.'"

