Turkey to convert crashed plane into traditional restaurant

April 1, 2021 at 2:27 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon's airport on the Black Sea coast on 14 January 2018. [AFP via Getty Images]
Turkey will convert a forgotten plane which skidded off the runway into a restaurant in Trabzon, a city off the Black Sea.

Three years after the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 was buried in mud, just 25 metres away from the sea, on the side of a cliff, the plane will be converted into a pide – Turkish flatbread – restaurant.

The plane was towed to the district municipality of Yomra, in Trabzon, where three investors will invest four million Turkish Liras ($0.5 million) to make it a unique dining experience, after it is relocated to a coastal strip.

The plane was traveling from the capital Ankara to Trabzon on 13 January 2018 when the pilots lost control during landing. None of the 162 passengers or six crew members were injured in the crash.

