PA urges action against Israel settlements

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday urged the international community to take immediate action against Israel's settlement expansion and "ethnic cleansing".

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA said: "Israeli settlement practices are part of official Israeli plans to evacuate the Palestinian territories from their original residents and make it a deep background for the strategic Israeli colonial project."

This statement came in response to the occupation setting up a new settlement post in the occupied Jordan Valley.

Meanwhile, the PA condemned Israel's usurping of Ein Al Hilwa spring, also in the northern part of the Jordan Valley and its targeting of Bedouin in the area.

Israel prevents Palestinians from using more than 85 per cent of the Jordan Valley.

Concluding the statement, the PA called for the international community, courts, and NGOs to "urgently take action against the cancerous settlement posts which swallow Palestinian lands and to stop ethnic cleansing," stressing that lack of accountability encourages Israel to accelerate the theft of Palestinian lands.