101-year-old London hero sets global challenge to raise money for refugees

Dabirul Islam Choudhury OBE has just celebrated his 101st birthday at his London home with his son. It would have been a huge celebration surrounded by many of his family members, friends and well-wishers but with the UK in lockdown, Dabirul is considered vulnerable and therefore not allowed to meet people outside his bubble.

Inspired by the hugesuccess of his fundraiser last year when he raised a total of £420,000 ($577,000) by walking 100 laps of the communal garden at his property, the oldest Muslim Brit has set another target to continue his fight to help refugees in the Middle East. Dabirul will lead the "Walk with Dabirul" (WWD) global challenge to complete 1.5 million steps to raise funds for refugees in the Middle East and South Asian Rohingya Crisis. People from 150 cities will participate in the challenge on 17 April at 2pm (their local time).

Dabirul wants to direct funds to mothers, daughters, sisters and COVID-19 victims who lost their loved ones during the pandemic. "Our mothers, daughters, sisters are the first victims of any crisis, be it natural, man-made or a pandemic like this. This crisis has shown us from a different dimension how vulnerable they are," he said.

"We should do everything to give our disadvantaged daughters a chance to shine so that they can shape our societies for the better."

Dr Mohammed Najjar, an NHS doctor whose family lived in the refugee camps in Syria prior to their arrival in the UK, said: "I was in tears and humbled when I heard Dabirul is taking a lead on this challenge to support our mothers and sisters in Syria and refugee camps."

"Me and my family know the suffering, agony and desperation in the refugee camps. Dabirul is trying to help those in desperate circumstances. He is our real hero."

You can support Dabirul Choudhury's efforts by donating here.

READ: Warnings of serious attempts to push Palestine refugees to leave Lebanon