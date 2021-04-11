Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to seal off Palestinian territories for 3 days

April 11, 2021 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces intervene Palestinians during a protest organized to mark 70th anniversary of Nakba, also known as Day of the Catastrophe in 1948, and against United States' plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in Bethlehem, West Bank on May 14, 2018 [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]
Israel will seal off the occupied Palestinian territories for three days as of Tuesday, according to the Israeli military on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement said the measure includes a complete lockdown of the West Bank and the closure of crossing points with the Gaza Strip.

The statement said the closure will start as of Tuesday 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) till Thursday April 15.

Palestinians can be seen fleeing their homes during the 1948 Nakba, also known as 'The Great Catastrophe'

The army said it will exceptionally allow humanitarian and medical cases to go through the Gaza crossings after taking permissions from the Israeli authorities.

The lockdown comes as Israel marks its Memorial Day, which is observed for all military personnel killed during Israeli military operations.

Israel also commemorates its national day, which marks the creation of Israel on the rubble of the Palestine. Palestinians term this day as the "Nakba", or Catastrophe.

