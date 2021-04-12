Israel at odds with US regarding Iran nuclear issue

Israeli defence analysts believe Israel and the US are at odds regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, local media reported yesterday.

Following remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will not be bound by a revitalised nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, the analysts said, according to the Times of Israel, that there has been a growing rift between Israel and the US over this issue.

This came as talks regarding the return to the 2015 nuclear deal are taking place in Vienna, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is starting a two-day visit to Israel.

Following a meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said: "I was tremendously pleased on our discussion of a number of security issues which are important to our two countries."

"I appreciated hearing Minister Gantz's perspectives about the challenges in this region," he added, proving no clarification as to whether the pair discussed the Iran file.

However, Gantz said: "During our conversations I emphasised to Secretary Austin that Israel views the United States as a full partner across all operational theaters — not least Iran."

"We will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel."

