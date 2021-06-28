Iran: National security commission snubs nuclear chief negotiator's report as 'unsatisfactory'

The Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday said the report presented by Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi, on the progress of the nuclear talks currently taking place in Vienna to revive the nuclear agreement between the world powers and Iran, was "unsatisfactory".

Following a meeting with Araghchi, commission Spokesperson MP Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini remarked: "The report submitted by Araghchi does not take into account the Parliament's law and the supreme leader's recommendations to lift all sanctions [imposed on Iran]," Iran's Fars News Agency reported.

Meshkini added: "The United States seeks to maintain part of the embargo [imposed on Iran] and plans to use the trigger mechanism against Iran in the future." He stressed that: "Iran's national interests require obtaining American guarantees before returning to the agreement."

Meanwhile, Araghchi affirmed that some of the outstanding issues with the 4+1 countries had been sufficiently negotiated and that the time has come for the member states to make decisions.

"So far, six rounds of these negotiations have been conducted with the 4+1 countries, and we are close to the final stages, but there are some outstanding issues about which sufficient negotiations have taken place, and time has come for member states to make decisions," according to Araghchi.

Araghchi reiterated: "Iran had already taken its big and difficult decision before America withdrew from the nuclear agreement, in order to preserve this agreement." He added: "In light of the negotiations we have had, the opposite parties have to make their difficult decision and unite to revive the nuclear agreement."