Hamas: Situation is heading to escalation with Israel

The situation between the Palestinians and Israel is heading towards a military confrontation, member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Zaher Jabareen, said yesterday.

Speaking to Al Aqsa Radio, Jabareen said: "Tensions inside prisons have been escalating since the escape from Gilboa Prison."

Jabareen called for the Palestinians to unite and "stand as one body" beside their brothers inside Israeli jails.

"We, the resistance, are monitoring what is going on inside the prisons… We, the resistance, have informed all the countries with which we have relations that this issue [of the prisoners] could cause the situation to deteriorate."

The Hamas official continued: "We, the resistance and the Palestinian people, cannot stay silent while our prisoners are being hurt."

Jabareen said that the Palestinian will tirelessly continue their solidarity with prisoners.

