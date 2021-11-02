Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: Situation is heading to escalation with Israel

November 2, 2021 at 9:29 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People hold banners during a protest against Israel's administrative detention and a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails outside the International Committee of the Red Cross building in Gaza City, Gaza on 1 November 2021. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
The situation between the Palestinians and Israel is heading towards a military confrontation, member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Zaher Jabareen, said yesterday.

Speaking to Al Aqsa Radio, Jabareen said: "Tensions inside prisons have been escalating since the escape from Gilboa Prison."

Jabareen called for the Palestinians to unite and "stand as one body" beside their brothers inside Israeli jails.

"We, the resistance, are monitoring what is going on inside the prisons… We, the resistance, have informed all the countries with which we have relations that this issue [of the prisoners] could cause the situation to deteriorate."

The Hamas official continued: "We, the resistance and the Palestinian people, cannot stay silent while our prisoners are being hurt."

Jabareen said that the Palestinian will tirelessly continue their solidarity with prisoners.

