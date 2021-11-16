US Embassy in Khartoum warns nationals about 17 November rallies

The US Embassy in Khartoum, on Tuesday, urged its nationals to exercise caution, be alert and avoid demonstrations after calls by Sudanese groups for anti-coup rallies, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Large protests are planned for 17 November," the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter, adding that "demonstrations intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence."

Sudanese groups, including the popular Resistance Committees in Khartoum's neighbourhoods, are encouraging mass rallies to demand restoration of civilian rule and to object to the military takeover.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said the death toll since 25 October has reached 23 civilians who were killed in rallies protesting the military takeover.

The head of Sudan's ruling military council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency 25 October and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government, amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians.

Al-Burhan insists that the measures are meant to protect the country from an "imminent danger" and accused those rejecting his move as "stirring chaos."

He issued a decree last week to form a new ruling transitional council, appointing himself chairman.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.