Israel orders Palestinians halt construction of 32 houses in Nablus

November 30, 2021 at 9:45 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians protest at Asira al-Qibliya district against planned construction of Jewish settlements, by trying to plant olive trees, in Nablus, West Bank on September 25, 2020. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation authorities yesterday ordered Palestinians halt the construction of 32 houses in the village of Qusra, southeast of Nablus, local sources reported.

Deputy head of the village council, Imad Jamil, said: "Israeli forces delivered stop-construction orders against 32 houses in addition to a demolition order of an agricultural shed in the village."

These houses are owned by Palestinians and they are being built on private Palestinian land.

According to Jamil, most of the houses are already inhabited, noting that 25 families live in 20 houses.

"If these houses are demolished," Jamil said, "all these families will become homeless and their children will have no place to live."

In Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces demolished a shop which sold construction materials.

Meanwhile, on the road between Jenin and Nablus, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, occupation forces distributed demolition and stop-construction orders to many Palestinian homes.

