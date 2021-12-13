Egypt, Gulf discuss regional developments

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, yesterday headed to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to inaugurate a so-called "political consultation mechanism" between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Hafez, said in a statement that the meeting had come as a "continuation of the solid Egyptian-Gulf relations, which are characterized by depth and strength at various levels."

Hafez added that the mechanism was reflecting the "keenness of the two sides [Egypt and the Gulf states] to hold periodic coordination and consultation, especially towards the common challenges facing the Arab region that necessitate a unified response."

"The security and stability of the GCC is an integral part of Egypt's national security," he stressed.

The official pointed out that the meeting was being attended by the GCC foreign ministers, as well as the council's secretary general.

Shoukry's visit comes days before the GCC summit, which is due on 14 December in Riyadh, following a Gulf tour by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which included Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

