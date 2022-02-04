Tunisia: Ennahda calls for rallies on 6 February

The Ennahda movement called for protests to be held on Sunday in solidarity with all those who have been "forcibly detained, and in rejection of the violations of rights and freedoms since the coup against the constitution."

In a statement published on Facebook, the movement renewed its demand for the "immediate release" of its deputy head Noureddine Bhiri, adding that it held "the president of the State and the Minister of Interior responsible for his safety."

It said the coup authorities were fully "responsibility for the deterioration of the living conditions of citizens and indifference in facing the wave of price increases, the severe shortage of the most important basic materials, the delay in disbursing the salaries of public sector employees, and the complete absence of the government."

Going on to call for "an end to the exceptional situation, the resumption of democratic life in light of constitutional legitimacy and opening of a comprehensive national dialogue that achieves political and governmental stability."

Sunday 6 February coincides with the ninth anniversary of the assassination of Chokri Belaid, an opposition leader, and is expected to witness rallies by a number of parties, organizations and associations who demand details of what they call the "secret system".

