Occupied West Bank: Israeli settlers and security forces demolish farming facilities

A group of Israeli settlers vandalised and demolished farming facilities on Sunday, local sources have reported. Jewish settlers broke doors and smashed windows in the Palestinian-owned facilities in the town of Kafr Eddik, near the city of Salfit. Water pipes, cement bags and solar panels were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces demolished an agricultural shed, destroyed a well and uprooted olive trees in Beit Ummar to the north of Hebron, local activist Mohammed Awad told Wafa news agency. Awad said that Israeli forces stormed into the eastern part of the town and demolished the shed belonging to a local farmer. Security forces also demolished another shed in Halhul, near Salfit.

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the occupied West Bank and is rarely punished by the occupation authorities. Such violence includes arson attacks on homes, farms and mosques, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees and attacks on isolated homes.

