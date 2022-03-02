Palestine calls on UNSC to stop Israel's aggression against Jerusalem

Palestine has called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against the occupied city of Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

A statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to free itself from the square of formal condemnations and to start deterrent actions and measures.

It also called to put an end to Israel's colonial plans against the city, as well as its indifference to international law, international humanitarian laws, and to force Tel Aviv to comply with the relevant UN resolutions.

READ: Top Israeli court suspends evictions in flashpoint Jerusalem district

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Israel's escalation of attacks against the holy city, its citizens and its Islamic and Christian sanctities and described them as an integral part of the open war waged by the "Israeli occupation on the occupied city, with the aim of completing its Judaisation".

Earlier on Monday, Israeli occupation forces forcefully dispersed Palestinians gathered at East Jerusalem's Damascus Gate to mark the Prophet (peace be upon him)'s ascension, the Israa and Miraj.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 31 Palestinians were injured during the Israeli forces' attack on citizens, including an 11-year-old girl who has special needs.