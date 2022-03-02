Qatar: The occupation is 'one of worst ongoing humanitarian crises'

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, on Monday described Israel's occupation of Palestinian land as "one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises."

Speaking at the 49th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, he said: "The Israeli occupation of the Palestinian and Arab lands still represents a model of colonial occupation that has been transcended by history."

It is "one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises in view of the extent of violations and crimes carried against the Palestinians, confiscating their lands and rights, violating, assaulting holy religious sites and continuing systematic construction of illegal settlements."

The senior official stressed that the Israeli practices on the ground are "destroying the chances of achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region."

He went on to call on the international community to "assume its humanitarian, moral and legal responsibilities, and take appropriate measures for the Palestinians to obtain all their legitimate rights."

He pointed out to the right to self-determination, return and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We also stress on the need to end the state of impunity and hold all those responsible for the violations and crimes that have been and are still being committed against the Palestinian people."

WATCH: Israel soldiers throw stun grenade at 11-year-old Palestinian with special needs