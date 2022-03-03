Israel will do what it takes to stop Iran becoming a nuclear power

Israel will do whatever it needs to stop Iran becoming a nuclear power, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

"Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat and possessing nuclear capability," the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) reported Gantz saying.

"In the coming weeks, perhaps even in the coming days, a nuclear agreement may be signed between [world] powers and Iran. Whether that happens or not, Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat and possessing nuclear capability."

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday: "The sun will not set on Israel's security and the safety of its citizens. I said it before and I will say it again, especially on this stage – the nuclear agreement with Iran doesn't bound Israel."

The US and other world powers, including China, Russia, UK, France and Germany have been carrying out talks in Vienna to revive a deal aimed to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in return for relieving sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic in 2018.

