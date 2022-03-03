Tunisian politicians and activists express solidarity with ex-Head of National Bar of Association

Dozens of Tunisian politicians and human rights activists have organised a protest in front of the headquarters of the Military Court in the capital to express their solidarity with the former head of the National Bar of Association, Abderrazak Kilani, and their refusal to prosecute civilians before military courts.

On Wednesday, the "Citizens against the Coup" movement organised a protest in solidarity with Kilani, who is being prosecuted for "forming a gathering that may harm public security, take over the rights of an employee, and prevent work". This followed Kilani's calling on security forces not to carry out orders that contradict freedom and rights in the country.

The Coordination of Social Democratic Parties announced its "absolute solidarity with the head of the National Bar of Association, Abderrazak Kilani, who is being brought before the Military Court due to malicious charges, and in clear violation of the Constitution, rights and freedom." The Coordination of Social Democratic Parties renews its refusal to prosecute civilians before the military judiciary; it also calls on all democratic forces to confront this dangerous phenomenon and to put an end to the systematic suppression of all opposition voices adopted by the coup authority.

Ridha Belhaj, a lawyer and Executive Director of Al-Amal Party, wrote:

Today, the lawyers stood united and in solidarity to defend the Head of the National Bar of Association, Abderrazak Kilani; they attended in large numbers with all their Heads such as Bashir Essid, Abdul Wahab Al-Bahi, Chawki Tabib, Amir Mehrazi, besides all their young and old people.

He added: "The international lawyers, represented by the Head of Paris lawyers, have also shown solidarity with the Tunisian ones to prove, once again, that the lawyers will not accept the infringement of freedom, defence rights and the referral of civilians to military courts. Also, in order to assert that the lawyers who stood by the revolution for freedom, stand together, today, against undermining the gains of the revolution."

Kilani denied committing any crime on the basis of which he could be pursued judicially, stressing his adherence to his statements that "on the basis of which charges were brought against him, which were considered a call for the armed forces to violate orders, and urging them not to do their duties while using the phrases of threat and provocation to affect their morale," considering that his case is "purely politicised".

Hundreds of lawyers have launched a wide international campaign of solidarity with Kilani, considering that his trial contradicts rights and freedoms in Tunisia, and threatens to return the country to dictatorship.

