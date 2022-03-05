Kuwait leaves Bahrain conference due to Israel's attendance

A Kuwaiti academic delegation left a scientific conference held at the University of Bahrain in protest against the attendance of an Israeli delegation, Al Khaleej reported on Friday.

The Kuwaiti Youth League for Jerusalem posted on Twitter: "The delegation of Kuwaiti universities leaves a lecture delivered by an Israeli from Tel Aviv University held at Bahrain University."

It added: "All salute to the delegation… Normalisation has been and will continue to be tyranny."

Head of Kuwaiti Youth League for Jerusalem Mosaab Al-Motawaa stated: "The withdrawal of the Kuwaiti delegation reiterated the official Kuwaiti stance which is clear towards rejecting all forms of normalisation with the occupation."

Al-Motawaa added: "Such a stance became one of the weapons that hurt the Israeli occupation entity that causes harm to it."

READ: Israel's Mossad is operating in Bahrain, confirms senior official

The faculty of business administration at the University of Bahrain announced holding a conference on 2 and 3 March, without noting that an Israeli delegation was participating in the event.

In January, a Kuwaiti cultural delegation boycotted the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature due to the participation of an Israeli writer.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalisation deals with Israel in September 2020. Former US President Donald Trump brokered the deal.