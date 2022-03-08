Turkiye expects major earthquake to hit Istanbul

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu yesterday warned that Istanbul and neighbouring governorates are expecting a major earthquake, Arabi21 reported.

"It is not a secret," he said during a meeting held in the Disaster and Emergency Directorate to assess disaster preparedness. "We have expectations that a major earthquake is coming," he added that it could happen soon.

He reiterated the importance of using an application designed by the Turkish authorities that guarantees maintaining continuous connection with others during times of disaster.

Soylu reiterated that officials have been carrying out pilot operations at the highest levels across all the Turkish governorates to test the effectiveness and operational power of the different facilities during disasters.

Over the past few days, Soylu said that he took part in an exercise inside a school that tested the student's ability to deal with the safety measures during earthquakes.

Istanbul is located on the North Anatolian Fault; the transform boundary between the Eurasian Plate and the Anatolian Plate.

