Vogue erases Palestine in reporting Gigi Hadid's solidarity with occupied people

Vogue magazine has erased Palestine from its Instagram post reporting on supermodel Gigi Hadid's announcement that she will donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 Fashion Week shows "to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

The supermodel posted news of her donation to her 73 million followers on Instagram. "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE," said Hadid at the end of her post announcing the pledge.

Vogue covered Palestinian-American Hadid's announcement in an article titled "Gigi Hadid Is Donating Her Fashion Month Earnings to Ukrainian Relief." Initially, it had quoted Hadid's Instagram caption almost in its entirety, including the decision to donate her earnings to Palestine.

Vogue promoted the article on its official Instagram with a post whose caption originally started as follows: "Today, @Gigihadid announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, "as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

Vogue changed its caption on Instagram the following day to remove any reference to Palestine. The actual Vogue story was also edited to remove Hadid's comment "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Vogue has not explained its decision to erase Palestine from its reporting. American blogsite Gawker mentioned that the original caption which included Palestine was bombarded with allegations of anti-Semitism over the mention of Palestine.

Gigi's announcement came a day after her sister, model Bella Hadid, spoke out against discrimination and double-standards in media coverage of conflicts around the world.