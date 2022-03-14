Algeria parliament speaker calls on OIC countries to unite

Speaker of the Algerian Parliament Ibrahim Bougali has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to "unite ranks" to face delicate and dangerous circumstances on the international scene.

Speaking at the opening of the 47th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Union of Assembly of Member States of the OIC yesterday, Bougali said the political, economic and social developments the world is witnessing now, and the circumstances it is going through, require Islamic countries to unite and support solidarity and cooperation among them to be strong enough to face the challenges ahead of them.

"The OIC member states meeting comes at a delicate and dangerous circumstance on the international arena, which calls for us to act as one body under the banner of Islamic cooperation," Bougali said.

He stressed that the Palestinian issue is the first "challenge facing the member states and requires them to fully support" the Palestinian people, in order to obtain their inalienable rights, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Concerted efforts are also needed, he explained, to establish the principles of tolerance and consultation that Islam calls for as the only way to block attempts to interfere, obliterate identity and distort the lofty values of Islam.

The OIC meeting being held in Algiers includes representatives from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Oman (on behalf of the Arab group), Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia (on behalf of the Asian group), Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Mozambique and Cameroon (on behalf of the African group) and Turkey.