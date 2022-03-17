Portuguese / Spanish / English

7 militants arrested in army raid in Algeria

Members of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army parade during a ceremony to mark 40 years after the Front proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in the disputed territory of Western Sahara on February 27, 2016 [FAROUK BATICHE/AFP via Getty Images]
Algerian Army Forces captured seven militants in north-eastern Algeria, according to the Defence Ministry on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A Ministry statement said a cache of weapons and ammunition were seized in a military operation in Wadi El-Dawwar forest in Skikda province.

The statement said the militants were responsible for terrorist acts in the region, but without providing further details.

The body of a dead militant who had been injured in a previous army raid was also found in the area, the statement said.

Last month, seven militants were killed in a military operation in the same area.

