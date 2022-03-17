Saving animals from extinction in Gaza

Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

As Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza Strip struggle to survive, the rising population and environmental damage caused by Israel's wars on the enclave have meant many animal species native to the area are also fighting for life.

Twenty-five-year-old Fadl Nabhan is working to counter this. Using cages placed on the roof of his family home, Fadl collects animals that are at risk of extinction in Gaza and helps them breed in an effort to increase their numbers and maintain them.

Fadl travels across the enclave to recover the animals, breeding them and releasing them back into the wild.

At present he has a male honey badger and he is eagerly looking for a female for it to mate with, but no such species has been found in Gaza since 2007. He also keeps snakes and birds.

He records his work and releases it on his YouTube channel where he hopes to educate people on wildlife in Gaza and help residents appreciate their environment and the animals that live alongside them.

He hopes his work will be rewarded through recognition by an animal rights organisation which can help him rescue more animals from extinction and keep Gaza's ecosystem in check.